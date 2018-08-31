Pakistan information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan orders ban on 'vulgar' and 'indecent' film posters

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, the Information Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, ordered a province-wide ban on “vulgar” and “indecent” film posters and billboards displayed inside and outside cinema houses, further warning that upon violation, would run the risk of being shut down, on 30 August, Dawn reported.

"If any vulgar billboard is found at any cinema in Punjab after three days, there will be a fine in first place, and if any one didn't comply, that cinema will be shut down," Mr Chohan told a public meeting in the eastern city of Lahore

As per a official notice that Chohan posted on his Twitter account, an 'immediate necessary action'is urged to be taken for the "removal of vulgar/indecent film signboards under Indecent Advertisement Probation Act 1993 and Punjab Motion Picture Ordinance 1979"

صاف ستھری ٹقافت کی طرف پہلا قدم۔۔!!!!

پنجاب کے سینماوں پر فحش اور عریاں بورڈوں کے خلاف کریک ڈاون۔۔!!!@zemtv @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/Hgd6ZUcnNO — Fayazulhasan chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) August 30, 2018

The notice, as can be observed, does not clearly define what constitutes "vulgar" and/or "indecent".

In an event of 29 August, Chohan had scoffed at the media for using "vulgar" posters, comparing it to porn.

The video of the event has since gone viral on social media. “A strange youthfulness has taken over cinema houses. Is this civilized? That you print out pictures of half-naked women and put up huge posters of them? People watch porn for that (kind of entertainment),” Dawn quoted Chouhan as saying.

Punjab minister further opined that, besides Indian content, Pakistan films and stage shows were themselves to blame for the decline of the industry. “Not only Indian content, but what Pakistani films and stage shows portray that has led towards the decline (of the industry),” he said.

Pakistani actress Nargis condemned the minister's words, appealing to him to "choose words wisely".

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 17:03 PM