You are here:

Pakistan Election 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit feature on PTI candidate's campaign poster

FP Staff

Jul,26 2018 16:21:24 IST

Be it bringing a lion to the streets of Lahore or sitting on a pile of garbage to eat lunch, Pakistan elections have featured the most interesting and amusing campaign tactics.

The year 2018 is no different. During an election propaganda, one of the candidates from cricketer Imran Khan's party used images of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the cricket bat symbol of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the middle, a report on India.com said.

The campaign poster features Bachchan and Dixit as they appeared during their golden days in Bollywood.

The poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit was put up by a candidate belonging to the party of Pakistan's newly elected prime minister, Imran Khan. Twitter

The poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit was put up by a candidate belonging to the party of PTI leader, Imran Khan. Twitter

Previously, Khan, the head of PTI, had accused India of trying to weaken the power of Pakistan, the report said.

But even though Pakistan might be quick to criticise its neighbour on all accounts, Bollywood is a source of entertainment even for the country which is at constant loggerheads with India.

According to many Twitter users, the poster, which went viral, first appeared in Multan, Punjab.

Twitterati from both nations got their share of amusement from the 25 July election campaigns in Pakistan.

While some have referred to the use of the film stars in elections as a regular Pakistan election campaign, others, in a witty take, have notified the stars that they are being used as faces of an election campaign.

 

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 16:49 PM

tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Imran Khan #Madhuri Dixit #Pakistan general election 2018 #Tehreek-e-Insaf

also see

Pakistan polls: Nawaz Sharif 'protecting India's interests', damaging credibility of 25 July general elections, says Imran Khan

Pakistan polls: Nawaz Sharif 'protecting India's interests', damaging credibility of 25 July general elections, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Election Results 2018: From rigging booths in rural areas to crackdown on parties in cities, how military aided PTI's rise

Pakistan Election Results 2018: From rigging booths in rural areas to crackdown on parties in cities, how military aided PTI's rise

Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan: Ousted PM's confrontational attitude towards military could boost PML-N's chances

Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan: Ousted PM's confrontational attitude towards military could boost PML-N's chances