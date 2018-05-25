Pakistan bans screening of Indian films in theatres during Eid 'in order to promote local movies'

A notification issued by Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry on 24 May, called for a ban on the exhibition and screening of Indian films across the country. The ban has been imposed since the last two days, and will go on till two weeks after the festivals of Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Azha.

According to the notification, "All the importers/ distributors of the foreign films have been directed to restrain from the screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the above mentioned time period."

This move had been requested by Pakistani film exhibitors, distributors and production houses an official in the ministry told PTI. An official from Pakistan Film Exhibitors' Association also confirmed receiving the letter and said, "The notification says that the temporary ban is being imposed in order to promote local movies on the festivals, a time when usual than larger audience is attracted towards cinemas." According to PTI, for the last two years Pakistani film producers and artists have been unhappy because their new movies have been unable to do good business in comparison to their Indian and Hollywood counterparts. In some cases, they have also been unable to recover the money invested in the films. (with inputs from PTI)

