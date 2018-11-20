Pahuna trailer — Three children learn to survive against all odds in Priyanka Chopra's maiden Sikkimese production

Priyanka Chopra's maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna: The Little Visitors dropped its first trailer ahead of its 7 December release.

The 35-year-old Bollywood actor took to Twitter and made the announcement on Tuesday.

From a world premiere at TIFF to SAFF Montreal to India Kaleidoscope, NYC, Our Little Visitors have been around the world & are finally coming to India. I'm so proud of this film: https://t.co/3dL8kl2B18 @PurplePebblePic @chopramadhu1 @PaakhiATyrewala @CFSINDIAORG #PahunaTrailer — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 20, 2018

Pahuna revolves around three Nepali children — a girl, a boy and an infant — who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim. The trailer reveals plenty of sweet moments as the three children bond together and make a new home for themselves. Shot in the most beautiful locations along the Himalayas, the trailer teases an incredibly moving film about children who learn to survive against all odds.

Produced under Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's banner Purple Pebble Pictures, the film has been directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. It stars Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limboo, Manju KC, Saran Rai, Binod Pradhan, Uttam Pradhan and Banita Lagun

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. It was adjudged the Best Film (Jury Choice) and got a Special Mention by Professional Jury in The International Feature Film Category at SCHLINGEL International Children's Film Festival in Germany.

Watch the trailer here.

