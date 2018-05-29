You are here:

Pahlaj Nihalani's upcoming film based on infamous business tycoon Vijay Mallya; Govinda to play lead role

FP Staff

May,29 2018 15:27:32 IST

Actor Govinda plays a man who is the biggest scamster of our times in the upcoming film Rangeela Raja, says its director Pahlaj Nihalani.

It is being speculated that the former Central Board Of Film Certification chief has plotted a comeback role for Govinda in Rangeela Raja, which is meant to blow the lid off a certain Mr Mallya's international scam.

Apparently, Govinda plays a smooth, suave, womanising scamster. His entire character and look is reportedly based on Mallya.

Last week, Nihalani shot a song-and-dance sequence with Govinda choreographed by Chinni Prakash where the Mallya card was played up.

From left: Pahlaj Nihalani, Govinda and Vijay Mallya. Facebook

"Not the Mallya card, the Mallya calendar. The entire look, feel, appearance and rhythm of the song sequence is based on the Kingfisher calendars," Nihalani said.

Rangeela Raja, which opens in August, reunites Govinda and Nihalani after 35 years.

"It felt just like old times when we shot together for his debut film Ilzaam. Govinda is fitter now than he has ever been. And Chinni Prakash who has done many of Govinda's dances in my films gave Govinda steps this time that only Govinda can do. No concession for age. And Govinda wasn't looking for easier steps," said Nihalani.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 15:27 PM

