Padman actor Akshay Kumar becomes the face of campaign to promote road safety awareness

Actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways to promote road safety through its campaign.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said in February, his ministry has requested Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to be the brand ambassador for road safety awareness campaign. He said the biggest priority of his ministry was to reduce the number of road accident deaths.

India stands committed to reducing road accidents by 50 per cent by 2020.

As part of the plan to reduce fatalities, the transport ministry has undertaken the Rs 12,000 crore project to rectify black spots, Gadkari had earlier said.

The Padman actor on 4 June uploaded a photo in which he is dressed as a traffic police constable along with real life police personnel, and hoped that the campaign will create awareness about road safety.

Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the 'Road Safety' movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives. pic.twitter.com/WMcj2IDJ9P — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2018

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways tweeted to thank the actor.

We sincerely appreciate Mr Akshay Kumar for his commitment to the cause of Road Safety. Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha. Let's follow Traffic Rules and save lives.@akshaykumar https://t.co/0b3FCB0khG — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 3, 2018

Akshay will be next seen on the big screen in the sports-drama Gold in August this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 13:07 PM