Padmaavat, October, Nagarkirtan to be screened under IFFI 2018 Indian Panorama section

Shoojit Sircar's October, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat and National award-winning feature Nagarkirtan will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2018 under the Indian Panorama section.

Shaji N Karun's Malayalam feature Olu will serve as the opening film for segment. The list of 26 films for the Indian Panorama section, selected by a jury headed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, includes six Malayalam, five Bengali and Hindi, four Tamil, two Marathi and one each from Telegu, Ladakhi, Tulu and Jasari languages.

Among these are Sinjar, Walking With The Wind, Ee Maa Yove, Dhappa, To Let and Peranbu.

The list also includes Mainstream films — Mahanati, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Raazi — who have also been selected by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of FFI and GUILD.

Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj's Bhayanakam had bagged three trophies at the 65th National Film Awards in May this year. Director Kaushik Ganguly's Nagarkirtan had received four awards at the National Awards.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which attracted the ire of a right wing fringe group, was one of the raging topics at the IFFI last year. Bhansali and the film's lead Deepika Padukone had received death threats from the group, delaying its release. A separate jury headed by director Vinod Ganatra unveiled the list of 21 films that will be screened in Non-feature category of the Indian Panorama section.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale's Kharvas has been selected as the opening film.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 15:44 PM