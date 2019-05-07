Padma Lakshmi takes a dig at Louis CK for asking audience of his show to not share content without 'consent'

Louis CK, the stand up comedian who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017, has decided to ban phones and sharing content without "consent" at his comedy shows.

Minneapolis based Acme Comedy Club, which recently announced show dates with Louis CK, shared the new policy on their website.

The gig will be "a phone-free experience" and "use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event."

"Louis C K owns all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches, delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim, in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Louis CK," the policy shared on the website further read.

The comedy club added that any use of material without the comedian's permission is "subject to all available legal remedies".

The announcement drew flak on social media with many criticising the "consent" clause in the policy, including model-anchor Padma Lakshmi, commentator and humorist Andrew Levi.

Oh! So now Louis CK cares about consent👌🏾 https://t.co/hoIqDZZO0e — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 5, 2019

louis ck doesn't want people recording his shows without prior consent which i guess means it's okay to do it as long as u give a half-assed pseudo-apology a decade or so later https://t.co/gaKDjSPjxH — your pal andy (@andylevy) May 5, 2019

Conan writer and stand-up comedian Laurie Kilmartin said even though she does not support Louis CK, she agrees there is a need to copyright material to keep it new for the shows.

Louis is a piece of shit and the comedy business still sucks but co-sign on this copyright stuff. https://t.co/lxpSJ6bD20 — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) May 5, 2019

