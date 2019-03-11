Padma Awards 2019: Ram Nath Kovind presents honours to Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Manoj Bajpayee, Shankar Mahadevan

The recipients of the Padma Awards for this year were announced by The Ministry of Home Affairs in January. Out of a total of 112 noted personalities, 56 were conferred with the honour on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. From the plethora of achievers, eminent artistes like Mohanlal Viswanathan, Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and the late Kader Khan were given the award on Monday.

Actor, choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva received the Padma Shri for his work in the field of Art - Dance.

#WATCH President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon director and actor Prabhu Deva for the field of Art - Dance. #PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/3wMttMuxIx — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

South superstar Mohanlal was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution in the field of cinema. Mohanlal, whose cinematic career spans more than 40 years, has worked in over 300 films.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan award upon actor Mohanlal. #PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/CFZejeale6 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan got the Padma Shri for his musical genius.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri award upon singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan. #PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/DW5FOugQHl — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been consistently lauded for his critically acclaimed performances in films like Aligarh, Bandit Queen, LOC Kargil, Gangs of Wasseypur and Tevar, received the Padma Shri.

Late actor Kader Khan was presented with Padma Shri (Posthumous - Foreigner). The veteran died on 31 December last year. Khan was known for his impeccable comic timing which made him reign over the 1990s. Having made more than 300 films, Khan's special onscreen rapport with Govinda made for entertaining films. Dulhe Raja, Hum, Coolie No. 1, Judaai, Anari, Mukti and Chowki No. 11 are among his many popular works.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 12:53:01 IST