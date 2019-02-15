Paddington TV series being developed at Studiocanal, Nickelodeon with Ben Whishaw

Studiocanal, in collaboration with Nickelodeon and David Heyman, are creating a CGI-animated series of Paddington, reports Variety.

Ben Whishaw reprises his role as the much-loved bear. The animated show will adapt from Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear stories, much like the two successful features, Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017).

The series will mainly be for pre-schoolers and will be aired on Nickelodeon’s networks worldwide from 2020. In France, Canada, China and Japan, local broadcast providers will be brought on board.

Layla Lewis, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships for Nickelodeon told Variety, “We can’t wait to welcome Paddington, one of the world’s most beloved characters, to our global Nickelodeon family with a series that will take him on fun and exciting new adventures, while staying true to his original heartfelt charm and spirit."

Paddington is presently in production and will be directed by Adam Shaw. The script has been penned by Jon Foster and James Lamont (known for their work on Paddington, Paddington 2). Heyman, who had produced all the eight Harry Potter movies, Gravity and both the Paddington films, will be backing the series along with Karen Davidsen and Simon Quinn (Isle of Dogs). Rosie Alison will serve as executive producer while the series will be co-produced by Rob Silva.

The third installment is also being developed. Titled Paddington 3, the feature is in works at Studiocanal and Heyday.

