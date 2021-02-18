Paddington third instalment is in 'active development', confirm makers

Representatives from StudioCanal said that the makers of Paddington are currently “working very hard” on a third instalment.

Paddington 3 is officially in the works, reports Variety.

Representatives from StudioCanal have confirmed a third instalment of the live-action and animated movie series – which is based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear, created by Michael Bond – is currently in "active development."

It further added that the makers are currently “working very hard” on Paddington 3 with the “utmost craft and care” as was taken with the first two parts.

As of now, neither a Paddington 3 premise nor any details on supporting cast have been announced.

This news falls in line with Hugh Bonneville’s statement about the film in an interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. Bonneville, who plays the role of Henry Brown in the series, had commented that the third film was “somewhere on the horizon” and that there was some “forward momentum”.

It is expected that Ben Whishaw (voice of the Paddington Bear), Sally Hawkins (Mrs Mary Brown) and other regular characters would reprise their roles in the third movie. But it is to be seen what kind of a new journey the young bear decides to embark upon. The villains of the past two films have been legendary, with Nicole Kidman breathing life into Millicent Clyde in the first film and Hugh Grant playing Phoenix Buchanan in the second.

However, Paul King, who had written and directed the first two films, had previously announced that he will not be directing the third Paddington film but will remain associated with the project.

King is currently busy helming a new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie which will focus on the life of Willy Wonka. The project will be backed by producer David Heyman, who also bankrolled the Paddington films.