Paddington 3 officially in the works; director Paul King unlikely to helm third instalment

Paddington 3 is official in the works but director Paul King will not be returning to helm the third instalment of the beloved franchise.

Producer David Heyman told Collider ahead of the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: “I don’t think Paul King will direct the third. He did the first two—he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on.”

However, Heyman insists King will still be involved in the project as he's a "very positive" and "supportive" voice in the franchise.

Created by author Michael Bond in the 1950s, some 30 million books following the bear’s various adventures have been sold worldwide. Turned into a popular television series, Paddington, with his distinctive Wellington boots, old hat and duffle coat, was portrayed by a stop-motion puppet. A 1976 movie was made with conventional animation.

The new films, though, bristles with the latest technology, including a computer-generated Paddington and a starry cast that includes Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walter.

In Paddington, fresh off the boat from Peru, but totally lost and starving, Paddington Bear is adopted by the Brown family, played by Hawkins, Bonneville and the child actors Samuel Joslin and Madeleine Harris. But Nicole Kidman, a taxidermist looking to complete her collection of rare animals, has sinister plans. In Paddington 2, the lovable bear is framed by a duplicitous actor(Hugh Grant) for a crime he didn’t commit and sent to prison. Both films grossed over $225 million worldwide and were met with positive critical reception.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 15:33 PM