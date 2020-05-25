Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee to star in his first Bengali digital series, Kaali, for ZEE 5

Actor Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday announced that he is set to make his Bengali digital debut with the season two of the upcoming web series Kaali.

The ZEE5 show features an ensemble cast, including Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vidya Malvade.

Banerjee took to Instagram and shared a still from the series.

The actor was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, for which he is garnering immense acclaim as the dreaded hammer-wielding killer Hathoda Tyagi. Banerjee has also starred in hit comedies like Stree, Dream Girl and Bala.

"Playing him took a toll on me as he’s a pretty intense character, not even remotely connected to my personality and the work I have done so far. I had to understand his sociopolitical truths, question everything as he did, and then with the answers I found, I put myself on the screen. But I did not put any effort in understanding any real life criminal. I like to teleport myself in the space and time these characters are. The way they are living, in what circumstances, and how and why these humans decide to become such devils. How do they reach this level of cruelty?," said Banerjee about his character in Paatal Lok.

Kaali, available in Bengali and Hindi, will start streaming from 29 May.

