Pa Ranjith's next to star Arya; actor shared video of his physical transformation for boxing film

Arya will be seen next in Pa Ranjith's untitled Tamil film about a boxer. The actor recently took to social media and shared a video of himself preparing for his role in the gym. Arya has undergone a drastic physical transformation for his 30th feature.

According to Hindustan Times, the film was rumoured to be a remake of Anurag Kashyap's 2017 drama Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain. However, there have been reports that the story will be set in North Chennai and will focus on the boxing clubs in that region.

In the caption of the video, Arya called his next "the most challenging film" of his career and that he is all set to face the boxers in the ring. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, while Anbu Arivu is the action director.

Here is Arya's video

My love for sports coming alive on screen

All set to face the boxers in the ring with @beemji sir for our next 💪 It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenal 😍😍😎@Music_Santhosh@K9Studioz#AnbuArivu#Muralipic.twitter.com/1ejKMipNYh — Arya (@arya_offl) February 20, 2020

Here is another picture of the actor

“Train Insane or Remain the Same” An update about my next film at 5pm today 💪 #Arya30 #PreLook pic.twitter.com/UsoLvl77pP — Arya (@arya_offl) February 20, 2020

In 2019, Arya was last seen in Magamuni, Kaappaan, and made a cameo appearance in the Malayalam feature Pathinettam Padi. Among his upcoming releases is Teddy, directed by Shakhti Soundar Rajan, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. The News Minute writes that the film is meant to be a remake of Ted, featuring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 19:15:58 IST