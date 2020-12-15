P Krishnamoorthy, National Award-winning art director, passes away aged 77 in Chennai

P Krishnamoorthy, best known for films like Bharathi, Imsai Arasan 23aam Pulikesi, Thenali, was a five-time recipient of the National Award

Renowned art director P Krishnamoorthy, who was a five-time recipient of the National Award, passed away in Chennai on Sunday, 13 December. He was 77 and died due to age-related ailments. Krishnamoorthy worked in popular Tamil films such as Bharathi, Imsai Arasan 23aam Pulikesi, Thenali, and Naan Kadavul.

According to media reports, his last rites were held at his residence in Madipakkam, Chennai on Monday, 14 December.

Krishnamoorthy began his career in 1975 with a Kannada film Hamsa Geethe which was directed by GV Iyer. Krishnamoorthy closely worked with Iyer in several films thereafter and it was also through his film Madhvacharya that Krishnamoorthy bagged his first National Award.

The famed art director started work in cinemas after graduating from Madras School of Arts and designing sets in theatres. Following this, he never restricted his area of work and worked in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Sanskrit, French as well as English films in a career spanning four decades. Some of his popular films: Indira, Sangamam, Kutty, Pandavar Bhoomi, Azhagi, Bharathi, Julie Ganapathi, Swathi Thirunal, Vaisali, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Perumthatchan.

Apart from the Kerala State Film Award, he won two National Awards for his work in the capacity of a costume designer and three times as an art director. Notably, Bharathi earned him two of his National Award titles.

Krishnamoorthy’s ability to capture the mood required for films, blending in his creativeness with the vision of the filmmakers saw directors from all across the globe working with him. After the news of his passing away was announced, many took to social media to express their condolences and remember the art director.

Directors Bharathiraja and Chimbu Devan shared pictures of the designer and remembered him on Twitter.

