Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour citing health reasons, a month after revealing diagnosis of Parkinson's disease

Singer Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 North American 'No More Tours 2' tour, as per a press release obtained by Variety. It states the singer is struggling with several health issues, and will soon seek treatment in Europe.

Last month, the 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist of the metal band Black Sabbath announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes tremors and slowed movements. There is no cure but medication can ease symptoms.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year. Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April, and the treatment takes six-eight weeks," he said in the statement.

Stating he made the decision because it was "just not fair" to the fans, he adds the fans who purchased tickets for the tour would be eligible for a refund.

His new album, Ordinary Man, will be out on 21 February. The title track from record, featuring Elton John, was released earlier this month

Meanwhile, John also cut short his performance during his concert in New Zealand after being diagnosed with "walking pneumonia." The 72-year-old singer intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week, his tour promoters said on Monday.

The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour lists performances at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday.

The New Zealand Herald reported John told the crowd he was ill but did not want to miss the show. He slumped on a stool, and required medical attention after performing 'Someone Saved My Life Tonight,' but recovered and continued to play, the newspaper reported. Later, as he he attempted to sing 'Daniel,' he realised he had no voice left, and was escorted off stage.

John had just returned to New Zealand after performing at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. He won an Oscar for best original song for his theme song of the movie Rocketman.

According to the Mayo Clinic, walking pneumonia is an informal term for a milder form of pneumonia that is not severe enough to require hospitalisation or bed rest. It affects the respiratory tract, and is most often caused by bacteria.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 09:48:11 IST