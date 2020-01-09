You are here:

Ozark Season 3, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, to premiere on Netflix on 27 March

Press Trust of India

Jan 09, 2020 17:37:01 IST

The third season of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney's Ozark will premiere on March 27, Netflix has announced. Season three, consisting of 10-episode, will pick six months after the events of the show's second season.

The show is about Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney), who relocates their family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri and get involved in the local criminal activities of the new town.

The third season will see the couple's casino is up and running but they are fighting for control of the family's destiny.

"Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos," the official logline of the series read.

Netflix shared the first look on social media

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark also features Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 17:37:01 IST

