Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Jared Leto promise a spooky ride in the new trailer of Disney's Haunted Mansion

In 10 days, the doors to the Haunted Mansion open

FP Staff Last Updated:July 20, 2023 13:20:57 IST
Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

‘Haunted Mansion’ in theatres on July 28.

