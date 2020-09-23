Over the Moon trailer: Sandra Oh, John Cho lend voice to Netflix animated musical

Over the Moon marks the directorial debut of Disney's veteran animator, Glen Keane

Netflix released a new trailer of its upcoming animated musical, Over the Moon, recently. The film is directed by Oscar-winner Glen Keane, who has worked as an animator for Disney projects like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, and Tarzan.

The official synopsis says: "Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess, Chang'e. There she ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. "

The voice cast also includes Phillipa Soo (Chang'e), Robert G Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs Zhong).

Watch the trailer here

Blast off with OVER THE MOON, an extraordinary & ultraluminary new musical adventure directed by animation legend Glen Keane. Your rocket to the moon launches 23 October on Netflix 🚀 #overthemoon pic.twitter.com/bvLhG9Q7TD — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 22, 2020

Original songs were composed by Christopher Curtis (Chaplin: The Musical), Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Parl (KPOP). Oscar-winner Steven Price has provided the background score.

The film marks the directorial debut of Keane, who had to exit Disney's 2008 Tangled mid-way after suffering a heart attack, writes IndieWire.

Over the Moon is a co-production with Pearl Studios, animated at Sony Pictures Imageworks. John Kahrs is the co-director, while Gennie Rimms is the producer alongside Peilin Chou.

Over the Moon premieres on Netflix on 23 October.