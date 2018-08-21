Outlaw King trailer: Chris Pine is rousing as warrior-king Robert the Bruce in Netflix's historical drama

In Netflix's upcoming historical drama Outlaw King, Chris Pine cuts an authoritative figure as Robert the Bruce, who led the Scotland during its first war of independence against Edward I and Edward II of England. The revered warrior also served as the King of Scotland from 1306-29 during which he freed the Scots from English rule in the decisive Battle of Bannockburn.

Sick of running and hiding in order to survive the ruthless English rule, Pine rallies a group of men to overthrow the tyrant. The trailer chronicles the massive obstruction the Robert the Bruce faces in the battle to free the Scots and regain control of his nation while being living with the tag of being an outlaw.

Any sort of help extended to him and his men will result in execution without trial which makes his journey towards freedom more Herculean. As riveting as popular epics, the trailer has all the makings of a winning historical film: insurgents, conflict, bloodshed.

Debuting on Netflix on 9 November, Outlaw King also stars Florence Pugh, Taylor-Johnson, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, Billy Howle, Tony Curran and Sam Spruell.

The project comes from Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie and will open the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 14:09 PM