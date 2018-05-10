Outlander renewed for two more seasons; new episodes to be based on fifth, sixth book of Diana Gabaldon's series

Starz's popular TV series Outlander will be renewed for two more seasons to continue its very successful run, according to Variety. Said to be among the most watched TV series currently across multiple platforms, season four of the show is expected to premier in November 2018. With the latest renewal, fans can look forward to this time travel romance and fantasy drama to continue into a fourth and fifth season.

Making this announcement, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World”.

Based on American author Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, the show has Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the lead roles.

While the first season had 16 episodes, the second and third seasons restricted themselves to 13 episodes.

After a successful third season which garnered rave reviews, fans are eagerly waiting for more. The fourth season which is under production is based on the fourth book in the series, ‘Drums of Autumn’ and will be 13 episodes long. The first teaser of season 4 saw the fan favourite pair, Claire Fraser and Jamie Fraser talk of ‘American dream’, with hints toward a ‘new land’ and a ‘new journey’. The shooting is currently taking place in Scotland.

The fifth and the sixth seasons are expected to have 12 episode apiece and will be based on the fifth and sixth book in the series The Fiery Cross, and A Breath of Snow and Ashes respectively.

