Our Planet trailer: Netflix offers an ambitious nature documentary with narration from David Attenborough

Netflix is coming with its own nature document series titled Our Planet. This features the large-scale world of animals from whales to tiny insects and their struggles to survive in the forest. It has been filmed across 50 countries and claims to show “never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats.”

Through the eight-episode long season, the creative team behind Our Planet aims to weave strong conversations and address issues around the life of these animals while featuring them in their respective home regions. Netflix will also show a collection of behind-the-scenes clips, featuring the camera crew and how they obtained the footage for the series.

Sir David Attenborough, popularly known as the nature narrator, is roped in for the English-language voice for this new series. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it has taken on board impressive guides to take the viewers through this new nature project. The project will have 10 local narrators. Salma Hayek will join the team along with Penélope Cruz to lend their voice for the Spanish language versions. Salma will run the audience through Mexico and Latin America while Cruz will be in Spain.

In addition to Sir David Attenborough, @OurPlanet will feature local narrators in ten languages including Spanish-language narrators Penélope Cruz for Spain and @salmahayek for Latin America. pic.twitter.com/wNEhbh89rp — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 19, 2019

Cruz said in a press release, “Being a part of Netflix’s Our Planet is an incredible honour. The series is spectacularly beautiful and the message of conservation could not be more timely or important. I feel very close to everything Our Planet stands for and I’m proud to bring such a powerful piece of work to my home country and audiences around the world.”

It will be created by Alastair Fothergill, the creator of the BBC's Planet Earth and Blue Planet series, and produced by veteran nature documentary producer Keith Scholey. Our Planet is the culmination of a four-year project. It premieres on 5 April on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 12:43:30 IST