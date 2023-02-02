OTT releases this week: From Jehanabad-Of Love & War to Infiesto; here's what you can watch

The weekend is here and that can only mean one thing- binge-watching. It’s time to let down your hair and relax while viewing the latest releases of the week. After wowing audiences with movies like Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, OTT platforms seem to be in no mood to slow their entertainment quotient. From action to comedy and thrillers, these platforms have it all lined up for you. This week, there are several new shows and films that will surely garner your attention. Let’s take a look at the OTT releases of the week:

Jehanabad- Of Love & War:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vzqzoXXFd8

Jehanabad- Of Love & War is based on the Jehanabad jailbreak of 2005, where 372 prisoners escaped in a well-executed operation. The series follows two parallel storylines- the romance between a progressive professor and his student and the ongoing tension between the Naxalites and the local administration. All hell breaks loose when the couple’s romance gets entangled with the plan to break out a prominent Naxal commander from jail. Jehanabad- Of Love & War stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajat Kapoor, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Ritwhik Bhowmik, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Satyadeep Mishra and Rajesh Jais. Sudhir Mishra is the show runner while Satyanshu Singh and Rajeev Barnwal are the directors. The series will premiere on Sony LIV on 3 February.

Infiesto:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mju9Ecfynds

The Spanish thriller is set during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows two detectives in their quest to pursue some people responsible for a kidnapping. The duo soon realise that their case is part of a larger and deadlier pattern. Starring Isak Ferriz and Iria del Rio, the movie will air on Netflix from 3 February.

Class:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuSMGtZhsAc

The Netflix series is an official adaptation of the Spanish drama Elite. Airing from 3 February, the show follows the lives of three underprivileged kids whose lives change drastically after they join a posh school in New Delhi. The series stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Anjali Sivaraman, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

Harlem season 2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0h-3tOitLy8

The second season of the much-loved show sees the characters continue to struggle in their personal and professional lives while living in Harlem, New York City. Starring Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers and Jerrie Johnson, Harlem season 2 will air on Amazon Prime from 3 February.

Viking Wolf:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sxnOLRGkhw

This Norwegian thriller will surely leave you with shivers down your spine. Directed by Stig Svendsen, the movie follows Thale, a 17-year-old girl who moves to a small town with her parents. But after the death of a teenager, the town starts whispering about a werewolf. After the incident Thale starts having bizarre visions. As she deals with the visions, she become a key witness in the murder.

True Spirit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPYD9dw6jmA

The movie is based on the story of Jessica Watson, who became the youngest person to sail around the globe solo and unassisted. The film follows the teen (played by Teagan Croft) as she completes her goal and overcomes many challenges in the process.

