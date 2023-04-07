The second week of April is about to commence and it can be said that it will be an exhilarating time for fans in terms of getting the right amount of entertainment. From new movie releases to upcoming web series, a number of items are about to get launched on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. Similarly, last week, several movies and web shows got trending on various platforms and now a week after that, we have now curated another list of new OTT releases that will surely turn your week around and further get your weekend plans sorted.

Check OTT releases this week:

BEEF (Netflix) – 6 April 2023

Directed by Lee Sung Jin, Netflix’s new comedy-drama series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in lead roles is definitely a must-watch. The show’s story revolves around two strangers whose lives get twisted after they get involved in a road rage case.

IRL: IN REAL LOVE (Netflix) – 6 April 2023

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan, Netflix is all set to come with yet another dating show titled IRL – In Real Love. The upcoming reality show will be based on four singles – Chiragg Khatri, Ananya S Rao, Rohan Arora, and Sakshi Gupta who will go on a journey to find their right partner throughout the show.

BYOMKESH O PINJRAPOL (Hoichoi) – 7 April 2023

In a piece of good news for ‘Byomkesh’ fans, makers are all set to come back with the eighth season of the show. Titled ‘Byomkesh O Pinjrapol’, this season is based on Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s Chiriyakhana. The show features actors Anirban Bhattacharya, Ridhima Ghosh, Bhaswar Chatterjee, and Babu Dutta Roy in lead roles.

JUBILEE (Amazon Prime Video) – 7 April 2023

The show which will revolve around conflicts, controversies, theaters, and whatnot, Jubilee is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April 2023. The show also features an impressive ensemble of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Ram Kapoor among others.

TRANSATLANTIC (Netflix) – 7 April 2023

Based on Julie Orringer’s book The Flight Portfolio, Netflix’s new limited series, Transatlantic will release on 7 April 2023. The show revolves around an American journalist who plays a key role in helping refugees to find passage to safer places during World War II. It features a group of actors like Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, and Cory Michael Smith.

