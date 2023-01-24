Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR finds a nomination for Best Original Song

It is a potentially big day for India, as all eyes are set on the nominations of the gold-standard awards ceremony for the art of cinema, the Oscars. The countdown to Oscar night has begun with the unveiling of the final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on 24 January. As per the information available on the official site, this year’s Oscar have marked the third time when American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the starry night in March. After kick-starting the Oscar nominations on 11 January and concluding it on 17 January, finally, the day has arrived, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be unveiling the official list of Oscar nominees in major categories. Well, before getting into the details, you must know that British star Riz Ahmed and Get Out actress Allison Williams have been tapped to host the Oscars’ nominations presentation and will announce the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards.

Here are the live updates:

Watch the 95th Oscar Nominations Announcement LIVE Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30AM ET | 5:30AM PT https://t.co/zg3r2MXmqX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

And Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR finds a nomination for Best Original Score.

And here’s how the entire team of the film reacted on the news: ‘WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie.’

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳 Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

Recently, the song also won the Golden Globe for the same category.

In the category, the track was competing with ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

