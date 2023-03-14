Sarah Polley, the Canadian filmmaker, won her first Oscar on Sunday (March 12) for Best Adapted Screenplay for her movie, Women Talking.

Here’s everything you need to know about her:

Stint with acting

She’s not merely a filmmaker but a social activist and retired actress too. She was seen as a child actress as Ramona Quimby in the television series Ramona, based on Beverly Cleary’s books. Some names in her filmography include The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988), Exotica (1994), The Sweet Hereafter (1997), Guinevere (1999), Go (1999), The Weight of Water (2000), No Such Thing (2001), My Life Without Me (2003), Dawn of the Dead (2004), Splice (2009), and Mr. Nobody (2009).

Stint with Scoliosis

She suffered from Scoliosis at the age of 15 and underwent a spinal operation that forced her to be in bed for almost a year.

Stint as a director

By the year 1999, after having acted in a couple of movies, she shifted behind the camera and began her stint as a filmmaker. She made two short films- The Best Day of My Life and Don’t Think Twice. Her first feature film was in 2006 titled Away From Her. In 2007, owing to glowing reviews, it earned her a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars that year.

Stint with some harsh truths

In the same year as her Academy nomination, the actress-filmmaker discovered her father Michael Polley wasn’t her biological father. Her mother’s relationship with another man Harry Gulkin, who was her biological father, was portrayed in her film Stories We Tell.

