Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary loses to Summer Of Soul. Check out Oscar winner's list here

Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose made history and the big-screen craft of Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” won a leading six awards at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.

The first broadcast award went, fittingly, to Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly LGBTQ actor and first Latina to win best supporting actress. Her win came 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role in the 1961 original West Side Story. DeBose thanked Moreno for leading the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”

Greeted by a standing ovation of audience members applauding in sign language, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor in CODA.

Meanwhile, Drive My Car at Oscars 2022 is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the Best International Feature award, and the first time since 2008. It beat out Italy’s The Hand of God, Norway’s The Worst Person in the World, Denmark’s Flee, and Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

Check out the winner's list here

The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WzjHDtDuPR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JNBSUf4uW5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/obGccrLuIA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k8WdJD2QzS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Production Design goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Short Film (Live Action) goes to "The Long Goodbye." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Short (Animated) goes to "The Windshield Wiper." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022