Entertainment

Oscars 2022 live updates: India's Writing With Fire loses to Summer of Soul in Best Documentary Feature

Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary loses to Summer Of Soul. Check out Oscar winner's list here

FP Staff March 28, 2022 05:15:03 IST
Oscars 2022 live updates: India's Writing With Fire loses to Summer of Soul in Best Documentary Feature

Still from Writing With Fire

Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose made history and the big-screen craft of Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” won a leading six awards at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.

The first broadcast award went, fittingly, to Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly LGBTQ actor and first Latina to win best supporting actress. Her win came 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role in the 1961 original West Side Story. DeBose thanked Moreno for leading the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”

Greeted by a standing ovation of audience members applauding in sign language, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor in CODA.

Meanwhile, Drive My Car at Oscars 2022 is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the Best International Feature award, and the first time since 2008. It beat out Italy’s The Hand of God, Norway’s The Worst Person in the World, Denmark’s Flee, and Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

Check out the winner's list here

 

Updated Date: March 28, 2022 08:09:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Oscars 2022: From The Lost Daughter to Parallel Mothers, motherhood unites most Best Actress nominations
Entertainment

Oscars 2022: From The Lost Daughter to Parallel Mothers, motherhood unites most Best Actress nominations

A concept that transcends languages and cultures, motherhood is present in all its glory with much honesty in most Oscars 2022 nominees. We get to see happy mothers, ranting mothers, supportive mothers, sacrificing mothers, selfish mothers, and more.

Oscars 2022 predictions: Here's a list of who will win Best Picture, Actress, Director, Actor and other honours — and who should
Entertainment

Oscars 2022 predictions: Here's a list of who will win Best Picture, Actress, Director, Actor and other honours — and who should

Here is a rundown of all the main Oscars 2022 categories, with my predictions for who will win and who actually should win.

Oscars 2022: By nominating Belfast, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Academy recognises the power of growing up tales in 2022
Entertainment

Oscars 2022: By nominating Belfast, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Academy recognises the power of growing up tales in 2022

The Academy has kept rooted, simpler storytelling alive by nominating smaller films, some that have won at film festivals and might even be called alternate cinema.