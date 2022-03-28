For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. See the winner's list here

The 94th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood, on the biggest night in the film industry’s year. The first award went to Dune, for best sound. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic, which is favoured to win in many of the technical categories.

The Queen of Basketball, about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film. Its executive producers include Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. The Long Goodbye, a blistering fictional short starring Riz Ahmed also won, as did The Windshield Wiper for best animated short.

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Production Design goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Short Film (Live Action) goes to "The Long Goodbye." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022