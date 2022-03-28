Oscars 2022: Kenneth Branagh wins first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Belfast
CODA director Sian Heder wins Best Adapted Screenplay
Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose made history and the big-screen craft of Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” won a leading six awards at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.
The first broadcast award went, fittingly, to Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly LGBTQ actor and first Latina to win best supporting actress. Her win came 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role in the 1961 original West Side Story. DeBose thanked Moreno for leading the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”
Greeted by a standing ovation of audience members applauding in sign language, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor in CODA.
