The first trailer of Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited film West Side Story was unveiled at the 93rd Academy Awards. The film stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles supported by Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Rita Moreno, and Brian d’Arcy James. During the trailer release at the Oscars 2021, Rita Moreno presented the Best Picture Award, recalling the 1961 adaptation of the Broadway musical.

It is the remake of the 1961 hit film of the same name featuring Moreno. The storyline is inspired by the Romeo and Juliet Broadway play which premiered in 1957- a story of star-crossed lovers who get trapped in between two gangs.

West Side Story has been shot in New York from Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The screenplay has been adapted by Tony Kushner and the choreography has been done by Justin Peck.

The score has been arranged by Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman. Spielberg is producing the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

Spielberg has first expressed interest in the remake in 2014. After that, 20th Century Fox had acquired the rights to the film. The pre-production started in 2018 while the actual filming started in 2019.