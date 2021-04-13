Oscars 2021: Regina King, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Phoenix among presenters
'In keeping with our awards show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” the producers said in a statement.
The Oscars are aiming to be more like a movie than a television show and enlisting A-list stars like Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon to help hand out statuettes.
They’ll be joined by the likes of Don Cheadle, Renee Zellweger, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Rita Moreno, Laura Dern, Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Bryan Cranston, Marlee Matlin and last year’s best director winner Bong Joon Ho, the show’s producers said Monday.
“In keeping with our awards show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”
After delaying two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are forging ahead with an in-person show at Los Angeles’ Union Station. It’ll be a scaled-back affair, with only presenters, nominees and their guest in attendance, but the producers are working to make it a must-see event amid critically low ratings for other awards shows during the pandemic. More talent will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on 25 April at 8 p.m. Eastern.
