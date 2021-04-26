Mank, which was the most nominated film at the 93rd Academy Awards, took home the Best Cinematography and Best Production Design Awards for Netflix.

Netflix has walked away with seven Oscars this year. The second-highest tally went to Disney which managed to win five. Mank, which was the most nominated film at the 93rd Academy Awards, took home the Best Cinematography (Erik Messerschmidt) and Best Production Design Awards (Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale) for Netflix.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom grabbed two Oscars in Best Makeup and Hair Styling (Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson) and Best Costume Design (Ann Roth) categories.

In fact, hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson are the first Black winners in this category. The Netflix drama is based on August Wilson's play of the same name and follows the journey of singer Viola Davis in the 1920s.

The streaming giant won in the Best documentary feature category for My Octopus Teacher. Netflix also won the Best Live-Action Short for Two Distant Strangers and Best Animated Short Film for If Anything Happens I Love You. In total, Netflix originals were nominated in 22 categories.

Disney picked up five Oscars this year. Three were won by Nomadland (Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand). While Soul bagged the other two Oscars for Disney (Best Animated Feature Film and Best Score).

Disney was followed by Warner Bros with a tally of three Oscars - two for Judas and the Black Messiah (Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya and Best Song for H.E.R.’s Fight for You) while Tenet won the award for Best Visual Effects.

Amazon Studios won two Oscars for Sound of Metal this year in the Best Editing and Best Sound categories. Sony Pictures Classics also grabbed two trophies for The Father (Anthony Hopkins for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay).