Oscars 2021 LIVE updates: Soul bags Original Score, 'Fight For You' wins Best Song

While Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won the Best Original Score for Soul, the Best Original Song was bagged by 'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah.

FP Staff April 26, 2021 05:45:51 IST
Still from Soul

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:29 (IST)

Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar winner, remembered. 

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:24 (IST)

Angela Bassett presents the In Memoriam segment. 

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:24 (IST)

Prahlad Srihari writes on how Netflix scores increasing nominations every year, but the Best Picture win remains elusive.

Read it here: https://tinyurl.com/2jnzcsk7

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:16 (IST)

'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah wins Best Original Song. 

H.E.R wrote 'Fight for You' with D’Mile — the uber-talented producer who has created songs for everyone from Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:12 (IST)

Lakshmi G Javeri examines The Academy's bias towards popular Disney/Pixar musicals:  "While I had my fingers crossed for Mank, I was left distinctly unimpressed by the score of Soul, especially since the movie has a strong music element in its narrative. Perhaps I expected more… soul?"

Read it here: https://tinyurl.com/h4hs4hr

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:11 (IST)

Aditya Mani Jha writes of Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste's original score for Soul: "The soundtrack of Soul is like a warm hug: I cannot think of a simpler way to describe it, really. Pixar films, of course, famous for precisely this kind of thing, and the music of Soul is a big part of why the film became such a runaway success. It is not an add-on or an afterthought: it is, in a lot of scenes the very engine that drives the emotional rollercoaster. You will find yourself humming bits of several tracks days, weeks after you watch the film."

Read it here: https://tinyurl.com/3sjpywu9

Apr 26, 2021 - 08:04 (IST)

Zendaya declares Soul as winner of Best Original Score (composed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste).

Apr 26, 2021 - 07:57 (IST)

Yuh-Jung Yeon's acceptance speech once again charms the audience. 

Apr 26, 2021 - 07:55 (IST)

Viola Davis presents the Humanitarian Award to Tyler Perry.

Apr 26, 2021 - 07:49 (IST)

Harrison Ford announces Sound of Metal as Best Editing winner. 

Oscars 2021 LIVE updates: An Oscars ceremony unlike any other will play out on 26 April IST, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast that has been completely retooled for the pandemic.

At the 93rd Academy Awards, there is no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station — the hub this year for a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre. In contrast with the largely virtual Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out — though international hubs and satellite feeds will connect nominees unable to travel.

The red carpet was back Sunday, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees.

Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar preshow, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air cocktail lounge.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year. The pre-show included pre-taped performances of the five Oscar-nominated songs. The first, 'Husavik (My Hometown)' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, was shot in the Iceland town’s harbor. Other performances were made from the top of the film academy’s new $500 million museum.

Pulling the musical interludes (though not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour broadcast — and drastically cutting down the time it will take winners to reach the podium — will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, are promising a reinvented telecast.

From the preshow, it was clear this year’s Oscars would try to rekindle excitement in moviegoing after a pandemic year nearly eliminated it. A glossy montage of upcoming movies introduced by Matthew McConaughey declared” “The big screen is back.”

The Oscars will look more like a movie, Soderbergh has said. The show will be shot in 24 frames-per-second (as opposed to 30), appear more widescreen and the presenters — including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya — are considered “cast members.” The telecast’s first 90 seconds, Soderbergh has claimed, will “announce our intention immediately.”

Updated Date: April 26, 2021 08:23:07 IST

