Thomas Vinterburg's Danish film Another Round won the Best International Feature.

The winners for Best Adapted Screenplay are Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father

The winner for Best Make Up and Hairstyling is Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Oscars 2021 LIVE updates: An Oscars ceremony unlike any other will play out on 26 April IST, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast that has been completely retooled for the pandemic.

At the 93rd Academy Awards, there is no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station — the hub this year for a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre. In contrast with the largely virtual Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out — though international hubs and satellite feeds will connect nominees unable to travel.

The red carpet was back Sunday, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees.

Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar preshow, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air cocktail lounge.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year. The pre-show included pre-taped performances of the five Oscar-nominated songs. The first, 'Husavik (My Hometown)' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, was shot in the Iceland town’s harbor. Other performances were made from the top of the film academy’s new $500 million museum.

Pulling the musical interludes (though not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour broadcast — and drastically cutting down the time it will take winners to reach the podium — will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, are promising a reinvented telecast.

From the preshow, it was clear this year’s Oscars would try to rekindle excitement in moviegoing after a pandemic year nearly eliminated it. A glossy montage of upcoming movies introduced by Matthew McConaughey declared” “The big screen is back.”

The Oscars will look more like a movie, Soderbergh has said. The show will be shot in 24 frames-per-second (as opposed to 30), appear more widescreen and the presenters — including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya — are considered “cast members.” The telecast’s first 90 seconds, Soderbergh has claimed, will “announce our intention immediately.”

