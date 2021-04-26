The Academy also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Bhanu Athaiya, Kelly Preston, Helen McCrory, and Sean Connery among others

At the Oscars 2021, a special tribute was paid to the cinema's shining stars who left us too early. The Academy Awards remembered Indian talents like actor Irrfan Khan and Indian Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, who bid us goodbye in 2020.

Irrfan was best known for Hollywood films like Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake among others. While Bhanu won her Academy Award for Best Costume Design for the movie Gandhi in 1982. She was 91 when she died last year. She is known for her work in over 100 films, including movies like Lagaan, Swades, Chandni, and Agneepath.

In 2020 as well, the Academy, on Twitter, had paid a tribute to Khan after his demise on 28 April. The tweet reads, “A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, and The Namesake, Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed”.

Irrfan died after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium, which released just a few months before his death. Looking into his Bollywood movies, he will always be remembered for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, The Lunchbox, and many more.

Apart from them, the Academy also paid tribute to a host of actors, directors, editors, musicians, and producers. The segment titled as 'In Memoriam', was a 3-minute video that featured the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Cicely Tyson, Olivia De Havilland, Michael Apted and Cloris Leachman, and many others on the list.

According to The Indian Express, actors Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were remembered on the Academy's website but were absent from the video montage of the In Memoriam section.

Boseman was loved and will always be remembered for the Marvel hit Black Panther, which was released in 2018. He died after a long battle with cancer last year. At Oscars, his film swansong Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won multiple awards, and he was also nominated in the Best Actor category.

Among the many names, fans have complaints that some people were omitted from the list. This year, neither Jessica Walter nor Naya Rivera was included; they both made a career primarily on television. Walter was a Golden Globe nominee for Play Misty for Me. She was included on the Academy’s In Memoriam website, but Rivera was not even mentioned. Several actors, musicians, and craftspeople died of COVID-19 last year, including names like Broadway actor Nick Cordero and composer and musician Adam Schlesinger, who were also excluded, according to Variety.

