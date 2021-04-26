Indian echoes at the Oscars 2021 were faint but distinct, with My October taking home the best documentary feature prize and the ceremony paying tributes to actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

"We won!!! Best documentary feature Oscar!!!," Thiyagarajan, who has also written Born Wild: Journey into the Wild Hearts of India and Africa, tweeted after My Octopus Teacher bagged the Oscar.

We won!!!!!!’ Best documentary feature Oscar!!! https://t.co/0A7pyWTWWx — Swati Thiyagarajan (@SwatiWild) April 26, 2021

The Netflix Original documentary, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, documents a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster and his unusual relationship with a female octopus in a South African kelp forest.

Foster was also a producer via his involvement with the Sea Change Project while his wife Thiyagarajan was the production manager for the film.