Anthony Hopkins, the oldest winner of the award, said he did not expect to get this honour and feels very privileged.

Anthony Hopkins appeared surprised over his Oscar win as he released a short video from Wales, UK, thanking the Academy Awards and his fans. The actor also remembered the late Chadwick Boseman who was a favourite to win this coveted award this year. However, the award eventually went to 83-year-old Hopkins making him the oldest actor to win this title in Academy Awards’ history.

Hopkins won the Best Actor award for the 2020 film The Father in which he played the role of an aging dementia patient and his struggle to maintain a relationship with his daughter (played by Olivia Colman). This is the second Oscar win for Hopkins who had bagged the same trophy 29 years ago for The Silence of the Lambs.

In the video, Hopkins also paid tribute to his fellow best actor nominee, the late Boseman, who had been widely expected to be named the winner of the Best Actor category for his performance in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. "Here I am in my homeland in Wales," Hopkins began. "At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy."

"I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early," he added. "And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured. Thank you."

Hopkins is receiving congratulatory messages from well wishes and fans all across the globe. Alzheimer's Association which is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research, congratulated the actor via Twitter. “Your performance shines a light on a reality that millions of families are facing,” the tweet reads.

