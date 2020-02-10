You are here:

Oscars 2020 winners list: Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho makes history; Renée Zellweger, Joacquin Phoenix win top acting honours

The 92nd Academy Awards drew to a close on 10 February with a whooping victory for Parasite as it swept away the awards for Best Picture (first non-English language film to win the honour), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Actor Brad Pitt went home with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, while Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Joker, which was nominated in several categories, took home the award for Best Original Score and Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular character.

Here is the full list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture

Parasite

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern: Marriage Story

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best original song

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best original score

Joker

Best international feature film

Parasite

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell

Best visual effects

1917

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best sound mixing

1917

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography

1917

Best documentary

American Factory

Best documentary short

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Best costume design

Little Women

Best production design

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best animated short

Hair Love

Best live action short

The Neighbours' Window

Best original screenplay

Parasite

Best adapted screenplay

Jojo Rabbit

Best animated feature

Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Hair Love

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 10:52:29 IST