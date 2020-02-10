You are here:

Oscars 2020 winners list: Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho makes history; Renée Zellweger, Joacquin Phoenix win top acting honours

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2020 10:39:16 IST

The 92nd Academy Awards drew to a close on 10 February with a whooping victory for Parasite as it swept away the awards for Best Picture (first non-English language film to win the honour), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Actor Brad Pitt went home with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, while Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Joker, which was nominated in several categories, took home the award for Best Original Score and Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular character.

Parasite took home the Oscar for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. Image via The Associated Press

Here is the full list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture
Parasite

Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best supporting actress
Laura Dern: Marriage Story

Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best original song
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best original score
Joker

Best international feature film
Parasite

Best makeup and hair
Bombshell

Best visual effects
1917

Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari

Best sound mixing
1917

Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography
1917

Best documentary
American Factory

Best documentary short
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) 

Best costume design
Little Women

Best production design
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best live action short
The Neighbours' Window

Best original screenplay
Parasite

Best adapted screenplay
Jojo Rabbit

Best animated feature
Toy Story 4

Best animated short
Hair Love

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 10:52:29 IST

tags: 92nd Academy Awards , Academy Awards 2020 , Brad Pitt , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Joaquin Phoenix , Joker , Marriage Story , oscars 2020 , Oscars winners list , Parasite

