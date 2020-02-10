You are here:

Oscars 2020: Twitter reacts to Bong-Joon Ho's 'drink all night' statement, Martin Scorsese falling asleep in Eminem's performance

Feb 10, 2020 12:28:54 IST

From people reacting to four wins of Parasite to Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor, and from Billie Eilish's horrified look during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's musical medley to Martin Scorsese evidently falling asleep during Eminem's surprise performance, below are the best and funniest Twitter reactions from Oscars 2020.

Parasite

Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Best international feature film, and Best original screenplay.

 

Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for Joker, gave a stirring speech about equality and animal rights

Billie Eilish Several Twitter users pointed out Billie Eilish's look during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's impromptu musical medley.

 

However, a user later clarified that Eilish was seemingly reacting to seeing herself in the monitor, not to the performance.

Eminem's performance

During a surprise performance by Eminem, Scorsese evidently seemed to have fallen asleep.

 

Actress Brie Larson, on the other hand, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the performance.

Taika Waititi was caught putting his Oscar, for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, under a chair

