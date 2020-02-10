You are here:

Oscars 2020: Twitter reacts to Bong-Joon Ho's 'drink all night' statement, Martin Scorsese falling asleep in Eminem's performance

From people reacting to four wins of Parasite to Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor, and from Billie Eilish's horrified look during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's musical medley to Martin Scorsese evidently falling asleep during Eminem's surprise performance, below are the best and funniest Twitter reactions from Oscars 2020.

Parasite

Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Best international feature film, and Best original screenplay.

when the actual best picture wins best picture pic.twitter.com/hWvnpDt4qy — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) February 10, 2020

My reaction to Parasite winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay was essentially this on steroids #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KZhNsxPPwh — Liam (@Liam_Norval) February 10, 2020

I COULDN’T BE MORE HAPPY WITH THIS OUTCOME #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gi15u1I7Hi — Babu Frikitona (@laciguapa_) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for Joker, gave a stirring speech about equality and animal rights

Me after Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for the Joker. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WEKGGCwNbj — Cameron Grant (@extracoolcam101) February 10, 2020

Seeing #JoaquinPhoenix almost break down trying to mention river made me feel all sorts of feelings <3 pic.twitter.com/RsLOKr0nAf — Avenge Roey (@RGavrieel) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish Several Twitter users pointed out Billie Eilish's look during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's impromptu musical medley.

It's ok Billie Eilish, I *also* didn't like that bit pic.twitter.com/xHC2MQijcb — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) February 10, 2020

Nobody: Billie Eilish at the #Oscars during that one bit: pic.twitter.com/RqezGvOHUl — Jimmy (@JammyJickson) February 10, 2020

It was the most meaningful look in the world.. Thank you for being an interpreter for our feelings Billie #Oscars pic.twitter.com/E2cblgfsko — Lil (@thel1l1th) February 10, 2020

However, a user later clarified that Eilish was seemingly reacting to seeing herself in the monitor, not to the performance.

yall better not start dragging billie for reacting to seeing herself on the monitor NOT reacting to Kirsten and Maya’s singing #oscars #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/sSmAzXUNTI — paigeroo ‍♀️ (@eilish_adiction) February 10, 2020

Eminem's performance



During a surprise performance by Eminem, Scorsese evidently seemed to have fallen asleep.

why is eminem performing?? what is the connection. is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he’s made that led him here — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

When the Eminem song isn’t cinema pic.twitter.com/oNPWPyqQM7 — ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs (@_Matt_James_) February 10, 2020

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year’s best short film winner. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) February 10, 2020

Actress Brie Larson, on the other hand, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the performance.

brie larson shookt and in awe of Eminem performing at the #Oscars. i am her pic.twitter.com/gKXoQAO3AZ — . (@seductionshxdy) February 10, 2020

Taika Waititi was caught putting his Oscar, for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, under a chair

Taika Waititi putting his oscar under the chair is a mood. #Oscars 🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/rpC5tVOVfT — Brie Larson Online (@blarsononline) February 10, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 12:28:54 IST