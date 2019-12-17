Oscars 2020 shortlist: Academy reveals contenders in nine categories including International Feature, Original Score
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlisted films and talent in running for the Oscars in 2020. Names in nine categories have been declared till now, these include documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, and visual effects.
Documentary Feature
There are 15 features that will be taken into consideration out of the 159 films that were submitted in the category, reports Variety. The final nominees and the shortlist are decided by the members of the Documentary Branch within the academy.
The films in the shortlist are
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
Documentary Short Subject
Out of the 69 films that qualified in the category, only 10 were chosen to advance for the shortlist. These names have also been chosen by the members of the Documentary Branch.
Films in the shortlist are
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Previously known as the Foreign Language Film category, the International Feature Film had 91 eligible entries, out of which 10 have been chosen for the shortlist. The list is made after multiple Academy members (from all categories) are called upon to choose. After viewing the film theatrically and meeting the minimum viewing requirement to be eligible for voting in the category, they submit seven names. Three additional names have been provided by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee, adds the Variety report.
For the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are called upon to cast their vote, but they must watch all 10 films before coming to a decision.
The films in the category are
Czech Republic, The Painted Bird
Estonia, Truth and Justice
France, Les Misérables
Hungary, Those Who Remained
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Russia, Beanpole
Senegal, Atlantics
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup And Hairstyling
Every member of the Academy's Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be called upon to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, 4 January, 2020. they will then choose five for the final Oscar nomination.
The films in the category are
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Music (Original Score)
Among 170 scores that were eligible for the category, 15 have advanced to the shortlist. The list and the nominees are chosen by members of the Music Branch in the Academy.
The nominations are
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
Music (Original Song)
In this category also, there are 15 tracks shortlisted out of the 75 songs submitted. Members of the Music Branch (of the Academy) choose the songs.
The tracks shortlisted are
'Speechless' from Aladdin
'Letter To My Godfather' from The Black Godfather
'I’m Standing With You' from Breakthrough
'Da Bronx' from The Bronx USA
'Into The Unknown' from Frozen II
'Stand Up' from Harriet
'Catchy Song' from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
'Never Too Late' from The Lion King
'Spirit' from The Lion King
'Daily Battles' from Motherless Brooklyn
'A Glass of Soju' from Parasite
'(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman
'High Above The Water' from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4
'Glasgow' from Wild Rose
Animated Short Film
10 films have been chosen from 92 short films submitted. Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members from the Academy decide the shortlist and final nominees.
The films in the shortlist are
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Live Action Short Film
Only 10 films were chosen from the 191 submitted. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch cast their votes to decide the shortlist and nominees.
The films in the category are
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Visual Effects
All members of the Academy's Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute clips of the shortlisted films either online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January 2020. After the screenings, they will choose the five final nominations fro the Oscar.
The films shortlisted are
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate
The voting for nomination begins on 2 January and will continue till 7 January. The final nominations will be declared on 13 January. The Oscars 2020 will take place on 9 February.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 08:58:14 IST