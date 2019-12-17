You are here:

Oscars 2020 shortlist: Academy reveals contenders in nine categories including International Feature, Original Score

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlisted films and talent in running for the Oscars in 2020. Names in nine categories have been declared till now, these include documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, and visual effects.

Documentary Feature

There are 15 features that will be taken into consideration out of the 159 films that were submitted in the category, reports Variety. The final nominees and the shortlist are decided by the members of the Documentary Branch within the academy.

The films in the shortlist are

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short Subject

Out of the 69 films that qualified in the category, only 10 were chosen to advance for the shortlist. These names have also been chosen by the members of the Documentary Branch.

Films in the shortlist are

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Previously known as the Foreign Language Film category, the International Feature Film had 91 eligible entries, out of which 10 have been chosen for the shortlist. The list is made after multiple Academy members (from all categories) are called upon to choose. After viewing the film theatrically and meeting the minimum viewing requirement to be eligible for voting in the category, they submit seven names. Three additional names have been provided by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee, adds the Variety report.

For the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are called upon to cast their vote, but they must watch all 10 films before coming to a decision.

The films in the category are

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird

Estonia, Truth and Justice

France, Les Misérables

Hungary, Those Who Remained

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Russia, Beanpole

Senegal, Atlantics

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup And Hairstyling

Every member of the Academy's Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be called upon to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, 4 January, 2020. they will then choose five for the final Oscar nomination.

The films in the category are

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Music (Original Score)

Among 170 scores that were eligible for the category, 15 have advanced to the shortlist. The list and the nominees are chosen by members of the Music Branch in the Academy.

The nominations are

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Music (Original Song)

In this category also, there are 15 tracks shortlisted out of the 75 songs submitted. Members of the Music Branch (of the Academy) choose the songs.

The tracks shortlisted are

'Speechless' from Aladdin

'Letter To My Godfather' from The Black Godfather

'I’m Standing With You' from Breakthrough

'Da Bronx' from The Bronx USA



'Into The Unknown' from Frozen II

'Stand Up' from Harriet

'Catchy Song' from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

'Never Too Late' from The Lion King

'Spirit' from The Lion King

'Daily Battles' from Motherless Brooklyn

'A Glass of Soju' from Parasite

'(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman

'High Above The Water' from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4



'Glasgow' from Wild Rose

Animated Short Film

10 films have been chosen from 92 short films submitted. Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members from the Academy decide the shortlist and final nominees.

The films in the shortlist are

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Live Action Short Film

Only 10 films were chosen from the 191 submitted. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch cast their votes to decide the shortlist and nominees.

The films in the category are

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

Visual Effects

All members of the Academy's Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute clips of the shortlisted films either online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January 2020. After the screenings, they will choose the five final nominations fro the Oscar.

The films shortlisted are

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

The voting for nomination begins on 2 January and will continue till 7 January. The final nominations will be declared on 13 January. The Oscars 2020 will take place on 9 February.

