Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Picture; Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix bag top acting honours

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2020 06:33:47 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Best Picture, presented by Jane Fonda

    Winner: Parasite

    Other Nominees:

    Ford v Ferrari

    The Irishman

    Jojo Rabbit

    Joker

    Little Women

    Marriage Story

    1917

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Best Actress Award, presented by Rami Malek

    Winner: Renee Zellweger, Judy

    Other nominees:

    Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

    Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

    Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

    Charlize Theron, Bombshell

  • Best Actor Award, presented by Olivia Colman 

    Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

    Other nominees:

    Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Adam Driver, Marriage Story

    Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

  • Best Director Award, presented by Spike Lee

    Winner: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

    Other nominees:

    Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

    Todd Phillips, Joker

    Sam Mendes, 1917

    Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Best Original Song, presented by Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Sigourney Weaver

    Winner: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

    Other Nominees:

    “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

    “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

    “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

    “Stand Up,” Harriet

  • Best Original Score, presented by Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Sigourney Weaver

    Winner: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

    Other nominees:

    Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

    Marriage Story, Randy Newman

    1917, Thomas Newman

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

  • Best International Feature Film, presented by Penelope Cruz

    Winner: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

    Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

    Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

    Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

    Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

  • Achievement in Hair and Make-up, presented by Sandra Oh and Ray Romano

    Winner: Bombshell

    Other nominees:

    Joker

    Judy

    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

    1917

  • Achievement in Visual Effects, presented by James Corden and Rebel Wilson

    Winner: 1917

    Other nominees:

    Avengers: Endgame

    The Irishman

    The Lion King

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Achievement in Film Editing, presented by Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Winner: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

    Other nominees:

    The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

    Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

    Joker, Jeff Groth

    Parasite, Jinmo Yang

  • Achievement in cinematography, presented by Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Winner: 1917, Roger Deakins

    Other nominees:

    The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

    Joker, Lawrence Sher

    The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

  • Achievement in Sound Mixing, presented by Oscar Issac and Salma Hayek

    Winner1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

    Other Nominees:

    Ad Astra

    Ford v Ferrari

    Joker

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Achievement in Sound Editing, presented by Oscar Issac and Salma Hayek

    Winner: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

    Other Nominees:

    Joker, Alan Robert Murray

    1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

    Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

  • Best Supporting Actress, presented by Mahershala Ali

    Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

    Other Nominees:

    Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

    Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

    Florence Pugh, Little Women

    Margot Robbie, Bombshell

  • Best Documentary Short Subject, presented by Mark Ruffalo

    Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger

    Other Nominees:

    In the Absence

    Life Overtakes Me

    St. Louis Superman

    Walk Run Cha-Cha

  • Best Documentary feature, presented by Mark Ruffalo

    Winner: American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

    Other Nominees:

    The Cave, Feras Fayyad

    The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

    For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

    Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

  • Achievement in Costume Design, presented by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

    WinnerLittle Women, Jacqueline Durran

    Other nominees:

    The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

    Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

    Joker, Mark Bridges

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

  • Achievement in Production Design, presented Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

    Winner: ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

    Other nominees:

    The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

    Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

    1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

    Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

  • Best Adapted Screenplay award, presented by Timothee Chalamet and Natalie Portman

    Winner: Taika Waititi for JoJo Rabbit

    Other Nominees:

    The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

    Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

    Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

    Little Women, Greta Gerwig

    The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

  • Best Original Screenplay, presented by Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton

    Winner: PARASITE, BONG JOON-HO

    Other Nominees:

    Knives Out, Rian Johnson

    Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

    1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

  • Best Animated Short Film, presented by Mindy Kailing

    WinnerHAIR LOVE

    Other nominees:

    Dcera

    Kitbull 

    Memorable

    Sister 

  • Best Animated Feature, presented by Mindy Kailing

    Winner: TOY STORY 4

    Other nominees:

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

    I Lost My Body

    Klaus

    Missing Link

    Toy Story 4

  • Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, presented by Regina King

    Winner:  BRAD PITT FOR ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

    Other nominees: 

    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

    Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

    Al Pacino, The Irishman

    Joe Pesci, The Irishman

    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Chris Rock makes fun of The Irishman + lack of female nominees

    "Marty, I love the first season of The Irishman," he said.

    Later, Steve Martin asked Chris Rock, "something is missing this year? Right?"

    To which Rock said, "V*ginas?"

  • Chris Rock and Steve Martin start the ceremony 

    Martin asks Rock, "why aren't there any hosts at the Oscars anymore?"

    To which, Rock says, "Twitter!"

  • Janelle Monae kicks off the ceremony with an original performance

    The original song makes references to all the nominees, and also kicks in an #oscarssowhite reference

  • Brad Pitt, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, on the red carpet

  • Little Women director Greta Gerwig strikes a pose

  • The Irishman, represent

  • Joaquin Pheonix on the red carpet, smiling

  • Oscars 2020 about to begin

    With just 10 minutes to go, all the top nominees — from Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger to the Parasite cast and crew and directors Todd Philip, Quentin Tarantino — are present at the Dolby Theatre where the 92nd Academy Awards are going to be held.

The Academy Awards 2020 are arguably one of the biggest events for the international film community. Here's a guide to everything there is to know about the awards ceremony. Once again, the Oscars are at taking place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

This year the films vying for Best Picture are Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and, Parasite. While Joker and Once Upon a Time... were seen as strong contenders for the award, Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 and Parasite can also be surprise winners, especially after the praise they have garnered in all precursor awards.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for best director. This category includes Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Mendes. The chances of either Todd Phillips or Bong Joon-ho also seem promising.

The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to remake its membership. The nominess include Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the only actor of colour nominated in Best Actress alongside Renee Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

Erivo will sing 'Stand Up' from Harriet's soundtrack, while four-time Grammy winner and will perform the Oscar nominated track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman.

Idina Menzel, last seen in Uncut Gems, alongside Norwegian musician Aurora and voices of Frozen 2's international voice cast will sing 'Into the Unknown'This is Us actress Chrissy Metz will take the stage for a performance of 'I'm Standing with You' from Breakthrough.

Composer Randy Newman, who has received a Best Original Score nom for Marriage Story, will perform Toy Story 4's 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away'. Multiple Grammy winning teen sensation Billie Eilish was also announced as a performer by the Academy recently.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 10:00:27 IST

