Oscars 2020 nominations: Indian-American director duo's St Louis Superman secures best documentary short nod

Press Trust of India

Jan 14, 2020 10:08:17 IST

St Louis Superman, a documentary film by two Indian American filmmakers Smriti Mudhra and Sami Khan, has earned an Oscar nod in the best documentary short subject category at Oscars.

The critically-acclaimed film profiles activist Bruce Franks Jr's journey to becoming a state lawmaker, is among the five titles contending for an Academy award.

A still from St Louis Superman. Image from Twitter

Other titles include In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Life Overtakes Me and Walk Run Cha-Cha.

Franks, Jr rose to prominence during the protests following the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. He was elected to two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives starting in 2016 but resigned citing mental health struggles.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap congratulated the filmmakers on their film's nomination.

Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Parasite, and 1917 are vying for best picture this year.

Oscars 2020 nominations: Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead shortlist; Parasite nominated in six categories

This year's awards ceremony will take place on February 9 without any host.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 10:08:17 IST

