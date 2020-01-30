You are here:

Oscars 2020: Multiple Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish to perform at upcoming awards ceremony

Press Trust of India

Jan 30, 2020 12:00:46 IST

Billie Eilish on Thursday was announced as a performer for the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Twitter.

Eilish recently scripted history after she bagged the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards -- best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Billie Eilish at the Grammys. Image from Twitter

The 18-year-old singer became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, breaking Taylor Swift's record, who won the award at age of 20 for Fearless.

She also became the first artiste in 39 years to take home the four major awards. Soft rock staple Christopher Cross was the last artiste to do so, in 1981.

The 92nd Academy Awards will also see Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman perform their Oscar-nominated songs.

Popular American musician Questlove will be making an appearance at the ceremony, which will be held on 9 February.

Irish composer Eimear Noone would become the first-ever female conductor during an Oscars guest-segment.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 12:00:46 IST

