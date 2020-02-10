Best Supporting Actress, presented by Mahershala Ali
Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Other Nominees:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Adapted Screenplay award, presented by Timothee Chalamet and Natalie Portman Winner: Taika Waititi for JoJo Rabbit Other Nominees: The Irishman, Steven Zaillian Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham Little Women, Greta Gerwig The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best Adapted Screenplay award, presented by Timothee Chalamet and Natalie Portman
Winner: Taika Waititi for JoJo Rabbit
Other Nominees:
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay, presented by Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton Winner: PARASITE, BONG JOON-HO Other Nominees: Best Original Screenplay Knives Out, Rian Johnson Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Best Original Screenplay, presented by Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton
Winner: PARASITE, BONG JOON-HO
Other Nominees:
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, presented by Regina King Winner: BRAD PITT FOR ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Other nominees: Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, presented by Regina King
Winner: BRAD PITT FOR ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Other nominees:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Documentary Short Subject, presented by Mark Ruffalo
Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger
Other Nominees:
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Documentary feature, presented by Mark Ruffalo
Winner: American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
Other Nominees:
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Achievement in Costume Design, presented by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig
Winner: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Other nominees:
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Achievement in Production Design, presented Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig
Winner: ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
Other nominees:
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Best Animated Short Film, presented by Mindy Kailing
Winner: HAIR LOVE
Other nominees:
Dcera
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Animated Feature, presented by Mindy Kailing
Winner: TOY STORY 4
Other nominees:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Chris Rock makes fun of The Irishman + lack of female nominees
"Marty, I love the first season of The Irishman," he said.
Later, Steve Martin asked Chris Rock, "something is missing this year? Right?"
To which Rock said, "V*ginas?"
Chris Rock and Steve Martin start the ceremony
Martin asks Rock, "why aren't there any hosts at the Oscars anymore?"
To which, Rock says, "Twitter!"
Janelle Monae kicks off the ceremony with an original performance
The original song makes references to all the nominees, and also kicks in an #oscarssowhite reference
Brad Pitt, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, on the red carpet
Brad Pitt alert: The #OnceUponATimeInHollywood star is at the #Oscars
Little Women director Greta Gerwig strikes a pose
#LittleWomen's Greta Gerwig, who was snubbed in the director category, walks the #Oscars carpet
The Irishman, represent
Red carpet faves Al Pacino and Robert De Niro grace the #Oscars red carpet
Joaquin Pheonix on the red carpet, smiling
#Oscars nominee Joaquin Phoenix smiles on the carpet
Oscars 2020 about to begin
With just 10 minutes to go, all the top nominees — from Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger to the Parasite cast and crew and directors Todd Philip, Quentin Tarantino — are present at the Dolby Theatre where the 92nd Academy Awards are going to be held.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Animated Feature
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois
“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin
“Klaus” Sergio Pablos
“Missing Link” Chris Butler
“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley
Best Animated Short
“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva
“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry
“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan
“Memorable,” Bruno Collet
“Sister,” Siqi Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig
“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay
“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson
“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach
“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Best Cinematography
“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
“Joker,” Lawrence Sher
“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke
“1917,” Roger Deakins
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson
Best Documentary Feature
“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad
“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa
“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best Documentary Short Subject
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger
“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix
Best Live Action Short Film
“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur
“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat
“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry
“Saria,” Bryan Buckley
“A Sister,” Delphine Girard
Best Foreign Film
“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly
“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar
“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho
Best Editing:
“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker
“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
“Joker,” Jeff Groth
“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing:
“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman
“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing:
“Ad Astra”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Production Design:
“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Original Score:
“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
“Marriage Story,”Randy Newman
“1917,” Thomas Newman
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell
Original Song:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”
Makeup and Hair:
“Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”
Costume Design:
”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo
“Joker,” Mark Bridges
“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips
Visual Effects:
“Avengers Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“1917”
“The Lion King”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
The Academy Awards 2020 are arguably one of the biggest events for the international film community. Here's a guide to everything there is to know about the awards ceremony. Once again, the Oscars are at taking place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.
This year the films vying for Best Picture are Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and, Parasite. While Joker and Once Upon a Time... were seen as strong contenders for the award, Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 and Parasite can also be surprise winners, especially after the praise they have garnered in all precursor awards.
After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for best director. This category includes Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Mendes. The chances of either Todd Phillips or Bong Joon-ho also seem promising.
The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to remake its membership. The nominess include Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the only actor of colour nominated in Best Actress alongside Renee Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).
Erivo will sing 'Stand Up' from Harriet's soundtrack, while four-time Grammy winner and will perform the Oscar nominated track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman.
Idina Menzel, last seen in Uncut Gems, alongside Norwegian musician Aurora and voices of Frozen 2's international voice cast will sing 'Into the Unknown'. This is Us actress Chrissy Metz will take the stage for a performance of 'I'm Standing with You' from Breakthrough.
Composer Randy Newman, who has received a Best Original Score nom for Marriage Story, will perform Toy Story 4's 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away'. Multiple Grammy winning teen sensation Billie Eilish was also announced as a performer by the Academy recently.
