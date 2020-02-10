You are here:

Oscars 2020 LIVE updates: Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay, Laura Dern bags Best Supporting Actress award

The Academy Awards 2020 are arguably one of the biggest events for the international film community. Here's a guide to everything there is to know about the awards ceremony. Once again, the Oscars are at taking place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

This year the films vying for Best Picture are Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and, Parasite. While Joker and Once Upon a Time... were seen as strong contenders for the award, Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 and Parasite can also be surprise winners, especially after the praise they have garnered in all precursor awards.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for best director. This category includes Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Mendes. The chances of either Todd Phillips or Bong Joon-ho also seem promising.

The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to remake its membership. The nominess include Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the only actor of colour nominated in Best Actress alongside Renee Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

Erivo will sing 'Stand Up' from Harriet's soundtrack, while four-time Grammy winner and will perform the Oscar nominated track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman.

Idina Menzel, last seen in Uncut Gems, alongside Norwegian musician Aurora and voices of Frozen 2's international voice cast will sing 'Into the Unknown'. This is Us actress Chrissy Metz will take the stage for a performance of 'I'm Standing with You' from Breakthrough.

Composer Randy Newman, who has received a Best Original Score nom for Marriage Story, will perform Toy Story 4's 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away'. Multiple Grammy winning teen sensation Billie Eilish was also announced as a performer by the Academy recently.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 07:53:44 IST