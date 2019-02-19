Oscars 2019: With Bohemian Rhapsody nominated for Best Picture, Queen to perform at the award ceremony

Los Angeles: Queen, the band at the centre of best picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody, will perform at the Academy Awards ceremony, the Motion Picture Academy announced on 19 February.

The Academy shared the news on Twitter with the caption, "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?" and a YouTube clip from the band's performance.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

Queen, too, announced the same on Twitter with a short promo video.

The band now performs under the name Queen + Adam Lambert, with two of the four original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, fronted by former American Idol star Adam Lambert. Bassist John Deacon has not performed with Queen for many years.

Bohemian Rhapsody is up for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

Queen joins Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who will perform their A Star Is Born track 'Shallow' and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, who will sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. 'I’ll Fight' (RBG) will be performed by Jennifer Hudson, and 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' (Mary Poppins Returns) will be performed by “a surprise special guest.”

Ever since its release, film has generated a lot of positive buzz. Rami Malek, who portrayed the band's frontman late Freddie Mercury won the Golden Globe Award as well as the SAG Award for best actor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 13:13:09 IST