Oscars 2019: Queen opens ceremony with 'We Will Rock You', pays tribute to Bohemian Rhapsody

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2019 12:14:13 IST

Legendary British rock band Queen gave the biggest night of movies, 91st Academy Awards, an exceptionally energetic and emotional start as they performed their classic hits, with Adam Lambert.

Queen and Lambert opened with 'We Will Rock You' as the audience flew to their feet, with stars like Glenn Close, Javier Bardem and Lady Gaga spotted clapping and singing along in the audience.

Adam Lambert and Queen's Brian May opening the Academy Awards 2019. Image via The Associated Press

They moved on to 'We Are the Champions', ending the electric performance and received an standing ovation from the audience.

The band, which was honouring Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody, performed with two of the four original members — guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Towards the close of the performance, a video featuring Freddie Mercury was also played for the audiences.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic which revolves around the band and its late frontman Freddie Mercury, was up for five Oscars in total, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Film Editing.

Rami Malek's portrayal of Mercury in the film got him the award for Best Actor. The film also won the Best Editing award.

The Oscars may have gone hostless in 2019, but Queen's performance made up for the traditional opening monologue by the host.

(With inputs from The Press Trust of India)

