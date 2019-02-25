And the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film goes to...Skin (Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman)
Damien Chazelle's First Man, which was snubbed in the major categories, wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm are awarded for their work on the Neil Armstrong biopic, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. It's the second Oscar for Lambert and Hunter, the first for the other two men. Other nominees in the category were Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Damien Chazelle's First Man, which was snubbed in the major categories, wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm are awarded for their work on the Neil Armstrong biopic, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy.
It's the second Oscar for Lambert and Hunter, the first for the other two men.
Other nominees in the category were Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Rayka Zehtabchi's Period. End of Sentence. — about Indian women leading a quiet sexual revolution — wins Best Documentary Short Subject. In the acceptance speech, the film's producer, Melissa Berton, leaves us with these inspiring words: "A period should end a sentence. Not a girl's education."
Rayka Zehtabchi's Period. End of Sentence. — about Indian women leading a quiet sexual revolution — wins Best Documentary Short Subject.
In the acceptance speech, the film's producer, Melissa Berton, leaves us with these inspiring words: "A period should end a sentence. Not a girl's education."
Everyone's favorite neighborhood webslinger is now an Oscar winner — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won the best animated feature Academy Award. It is the first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar. The ground-breaking and mind-bending film about multiple spider-heroes from multiple universes gives Sony Pictures its first Oscar for animated feature, a category that has been dominated by Disney for its 18-year existence.
Everyone's favorite neighborhood webslinger is now an Oscar winner — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won the best animated feature Academy Award.
It is the first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar.
The ground-breaking and mind-bending film about multiple spider-heroes from multiple universes gives Sony Pictures its first Oscar for animated feature, a category that has been dominated by Disney for its 18-year existence.
Green Book's Mahershali Ali wins his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor after winning it previously for Moonlight
Green Book's Mahershali Ali wins his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor after winning it previously for Moonlight
And the Oscar for achievement in film editing goes to...Bohemian Rhapsody The Freddie Mercury biopic currently leads the night with three wins. John Ottman earns the top editing honours for the film.
And the Oscar for achievement in film editing goes to...Bohemian Rhapsody
The Freddie Mercury biopic currently leads the night with three wins. John Ottman earns the top editing honours for the film.
Roma catches up with Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody Alfonso Cuaron wins his second Oscar of the night for Best Foreign Language film Other films of director Alfonso Cuaron have won Academy Awards, but Roma now becomes the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie's dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec. It is Cuaron's second win of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, he won the best cinematography award.
Roma catches up with Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody
Alfonso Cuaron wins his second Oscar of the night for Best Foreign Language film
Other films of director Alfonso Cuaron have won Academy Awards, but Roma now becomes the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie's dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.
It is Cuaron's second win of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, he won the best cinematography award.
The Oscars for achievement in Sound Editing and Sound Mixing both go to...Bohemian Rhapsody
The Oscars for achievement in Sound Editing and Sound Mixing both go to...Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther wins its second! The Marvel film has won the Academy Award for production design and made Oscar history for the second time on Sunday evening. Production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category. Beachler wins the Oscar along with set designer Jay R. Hart. Beachler broke down in tears during her acceptance speech, which started out with her thanking Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
Black Panther wins its second!
The Marvel film has won the Academy Award for production design and made Oscar history for the second time on Sunday evening.
Production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.
Beachler wins the Oscar along with set designer Jay R. Hart.
Beachler broke down in tears during her acceptance speech, which started out with her thanking Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
Black Panther takes home its first Oscar yet Ruth E. Carter has won the Academy Award for costume design and made Oscar history. Carter is the first African-American costume designer to win the category. Carter has previously been nominated for her work on Amistad and Malcolm X. She took the stage saying "Wow, wow, I got it." She said the award has been a long time coming. Carter thanked Spike Lee, who provided her career start with his 1988 film School Daze.
Black Panther takes home its first Oscar yet
Ruth E. Carter has won the Academy Award for costume design and made Oscar history.
Carter is the first African-American costume designer to win the category. Carter has previously been nominated for her work on Amistad and Malcolm X.
She took the stage saying "Wow, wow, I got it." She said the award has been a long time coming.
Carter thanked Spike Lee, who provided her career start with his 1988 film School Daze.
And the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to Vice Elsie Fisher and Stephan James present the award to Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney.
And the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to Vice
Elsie Fisher and Stephan James present the award to Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney.
And the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to...Free Solo The film follows elite rock-climber Alex Honnold's attempt to ascend the famed El Capitan rock formation at Yosemite National Park without ropes. The film was directed and co-produced by the husband-and-wife team of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, and specifically called them out for hiring female directors. She ended her speech by saying the film is "for everyone who believes in the impossible."
And the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to...Free Solo
The film follows elite rock-climber Alex Honnold's attempt to ascend the famed El Capitan rock formation at Yosemite National Park without ropes.
The film was directed and co-produced by the husband-and-wife team of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, and specifically called them out for hiring female directors. She ended her speech by saying the film is "for everyone who believes in the impossible."
And the first Oscar of the night goes to...Regina King. The win comes for her best supporting actress performance in If Beale Street Could Talk. It's the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television. King thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins. The actress thanked her mother, who was in the audience, and said she is an example of what happens when someone is supported and loved.
And the first Oscar of the night goes to...Regina King.
The win comes for her best supporting actress performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.
It's the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television.
King thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins.
The actress thanked her mother, who was in the audience, and said she is an example of what happens when someone is supported and loved.
And the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film goes to...Skin (Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman)
Damien Chazelle's First Man, which was snubbed in the major categories, wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm are awarded for their work on the Neil Armstrong biopic, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy.
It's the second Oscar for Lambert and Hunter, the first for the other two men.
Other nominees in the category were Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Rayka Zehtabchi's Period. End of Sentence. — about Indian women leading a quiet sexual revolution — wins Best Documentary Short Subject.
In the acceptance speech, the film's producer, Melissa Berton, leaves us with these inspiring words: "A period should end a sentence. Not a girl's education."
And the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to...Bao
Everyone's favorite neighborhood webslinger is now an Oscar winner — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won the best animated feature Academy Award.
It is the first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar.
The ground-breaking and mind-bending film about multiple spider-heroes from multiple universes gives Sony Pictures its first Oscar for animated feature, a category that has been dominated by Disney for its 18-year existence.
In Green Book, Mahershala Ali plays Don Shirley, an African-American classical pianist, who tours the Deep South.
He thanked Shirley at the outset of his acceptance speech, saying telling Shirley's story pushed him as an actor.
Ali dedicated his win to his grandmother, who he said is always pushing him to remain positive.
Green Book's Mahershali Ali wins his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor after winning it previously for Moonlight
And the Oscar for achievement in film editing goes to...Bohemian Rhapsody
The Freddie Mercury biopic currently leads the night with three wins. John Ottman earns the top editing honours for the film.
Roma catches up with Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody
Alfonso Cuaron wins his second Oscar of the night for Best Foreign Language film
Other films of director Alfonso Cuaron have won Academy Awards, but Roma now becomes the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie's dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.
It is Cuaron's second win of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, he won the best cinematography award.
The Oscars for achievement in Sound Editing and Sound Mixing both go to...Bohemian Rhapsody
And the Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to...Roma
Black Panther wins its second!
The Marvel film has won the Academy Award for production design and made Oscar history for the second time on Sunday evening.
Production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.
Beachler wins the Oscar along with set designer Jay R. Hart.
Beachler broke down in tears during her acceptance speech, which started out with her thanking Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
Black Panther takes home its first Oscar yet
Ruth E. Carter has won the Academy Award for costume design and made Oscar history.
Carter is the first African-American costume designer to win the category. Carter has previously been nominated for her work on Amistad and Malcolm X.
She took the stage saying "Wow, wow, I got it." She said the award has been a long time coming.
Carter thanked Spike Lee, who provided her career start with his 1988 film School Daze.
And the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to Vice
Elsie Fisher and Stephan James present the award to Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney.
And the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to...Free Solo
The film follows elite rock-climber Alex Honnold's attempt to ascend the famed El Capitan rock formation at Yosemite National Park without ropes.
The film was directed and co-produced by the husband-and-wife team of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, and specifically called them out for hiring female directors. She ended her speech by saying the film is "for everyone who believes in the impossible."
And the first Oscar of the night goes to...Regina King.
The win comes for her best supporting actress performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.
It's the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television.
King thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins.
The actress thanked her mother, who was in the audience, and said she is an example of what happens when someone is supported and loved.
The 2019 Oscars kicks off with an exhilarating performance from Queen, as they perform a medley of their hits "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions,"
— with singer Adam Lambert fronting the iconic band.
Thor: Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson (L) and Oscar-nominees — The Favourite's Rachel Weisz (centre) and Vice's Amy Adams (right) on the red carpet. Image courtesy: Getty/IMDB
We're less than ten minutes away from the start of the ceremony. All the Oscar winners will be revealed at the Dolby Theatre, in a ceremony beamed around the world to millions of showbiz fans. Of course, there's a twist — there will be no host for the first time in three decades.
Captain Marvel and Nicky Fury are on the red carpet, giving the millions of Marvel fans something to cheer for early in the ceremony. Brie Larson poses with her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson on the red carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards. (Image courtesy: AP)
Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, who played Queen front-man Freddie Mercury in the musical biopic, says he is "feeling good."
"A moment you only dream about. When you're a kid, you only want a job as an actor. To be on this field, I couldn't have imagined it in my wildest dreams," he says.
Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white cinematic ode to his childhood, Roma, leads with 10 nominations and is a firm favorite for the coveted best picture Academy Award. But here are the films looking to spoil its night.
Glenn Close, considered by many to be a sure thing to win her first Oscar, says she got emotional before arriving at the ceremony.
The 71-year-old nominee for best actress in The Wife says on the red carpet that she's not nervous but she became overwhelmed earlier Sunday thinking about what winning an Oscar would mean and how long she's been in show business. It is Close's seventh Oscar nomination, and she is the most decorated living actress to not have won an Academy Award yet.
Close gives a shout out to all the women who worked on the film. She says her shimmering gold gown has four million beads on it.
(Image courtesy: AP)
Oscars 2019 predictions: Roma or Black Panther? Rami Malek or Bradley Cooper? Decoding who's likely to win
It's that time of year again. The 91st Oscars will air bright and early at 6:30 am on Monday 25 February, and they're sure to generate chatter.
https://www.firstpost.com
Stars are beginning to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards, with Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians among the early arrivals. Eighth Grade star and presenter Elsie Fisher was scurried by reporters calling her name at the entrance of the Dolby Theatre, where the 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held.
Other early arrivals included Spike Lee, a first-time best director nominee for BlacKkKlansman, Roma best actress nominee Yalitiza Aparicio and American Idol singer Adam Lambert.
The red carpet has been rolled out for Hollywood's A-listers for the 2019 Oscars — the climax of a long, eventful awards season that could yield some big surprises on what could be a historic night.
The Academy — desperate to boost television ratings that have plummeted in recent years — will try its best to stick to a three-hour telecast.
ABC's telecast will begin at 8 pm EST following the usual red carpet festivities.
Indian viewers can catch the live telecast of the ceremony from 6.30 am (IST) today. It will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.
Oscars 2019 updates: Queen launched Sunday's Oscars with a medley of hits that gave the hostless awards a distinctly Grammy-like flavour as Hollywood's most prestigious ceremony sought to prove that it's still "champion of the world" after last year's record-low ratings. Following Queen, the motion picture academy ran of montage of the year's movies before Tina Fey — alongside Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph — welcomed the Dolby Theatre audience to "the one-millionth Academy Awards." The trio ran through the kind of jokes, they said, they would have said if they were, in fact, hosting.
They then presented best supporting actress to Regina King for her pained matriarch in Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk. The crowd gave King a standing ovation for her first Oscar. Black Panther won for Ruth Carter's costume design and Hannah Beachler's production design at Sunday's Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Bohemian Rhapsody won two Oscars for achievement in sound editing and sound mixing. Roma too matched their tally with wins in cinematography and foreign language film categories. Mahershali Ali won the best supporting actor honours for his performance in Green Book. It's the second Oscar for Ali, who won in the same category in 2017 for Moonlight. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was named best animated film.
The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:
Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Documentary feature: Free Solo
Makeup and hairstyling: Vice
Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Production design: Black Panther
Cinematography: Roma
Foreign Language Film: Roma
Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali
Animated film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Documentary – Short Subject: Period. End of Sentence.
Animated Short Film: Bao
Visual Effects: First Man
Preview: A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate on Sunday in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn't missing intrigue.
The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has been a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, and then it was out . Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't . Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.
But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping for a Hollywood ending (and much better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year .) The show is available for livestream via Hotstar in India to subscribers.
Producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss have pledged that the show will be speedier this year, even though its initial goal of a three-hour broadcast has faded. Kicking things off will be a performance by Queen, featuring Adam Lambert, to celebrate the best picture-nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.
In the academy's favour is a popular crop of nominees: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born and, most of all, Black Panther have all amassed huge sums in ticket sales. Typically, when there are box-office hits (like Titanic), more people watch the Oscars.
But just how many people have seen one of the top nominees and the film favored to win best picture — Alfonso Cuaron's Roma — remains unknown. Netflix has declined to give box-office results or steaming viewership. It remains a nominee unlike any other. Should Roma — a black-and-white, Spanish and Mixtec language film about a domestic worker in a Mexican family — win, it will be both the first Netflix movie to win best picture and the first foreign language film to do so.
Yet this year's race has been maddeningly unpredictable , with the usual predictive awards being spread across contenders such as Peter Farrelly's Green Book, a divisive period dramedy about a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his white chauffer (Viggo Mortensen); the royal romp The Favourite; and Ryan Coogler's Marvel sensation Black Panther, which could become the first superhero film ever to win Hollywood's top award.
Other milestones are possible, too. Though Cuaron is favored for best director, a win for Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) would make him the first black filmmaker to ever win the award. Lee has said he likes his film's underdog position as a "dark horse — pun intended." Lee and his fellow screenwriters are also up for best screenplay, which would give the 61-year-old Lee his first competitive Oscar.
Many also expect Glenn Close, in her seventh nomination, to finally win one. She's the front-runner for best actress for her performance in The Wife, a film about the overlooked and under-honored spouse of an acclaimed novelist. Though Lady Gaga began the season as the favorite, Close has won a string of awards leading up to the Oscars, including at Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards where she brought her dog, Pip, along as a date.
One virtual lock: Marvel will win its first Oscar. Though Black Panther, up for six awards and could win in a number of categories, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered the overwhelming favorite for best animated film.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 08:37:53 IST