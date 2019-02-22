Oscars 2019: IMDb to stream ceremony live from Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

IMDb will host its third annual live Oscars streaming companion show from inside Elton John's legendary annual Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood, marking the first time a media outlet has ever had the opportunity to broadcast from inside the event.

IMDb LIVE at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party will be co-hosted by actress/director Aisha Tyler and IMDb Special Correspondent Dave Karger and provide millions of fans and industry insiders with unique, entertaining and informative coverage of Hollywood’s biggest night. The five-hour live-streaming show will include a mix of celebrity interviews with party guests, fun facts and trivia, winner updates, social media highlights, pre-taped video segments from the Oscars Nominee Luncheon, interview clips from the Oscars red-carpet, and an insider's look from within one of the hottest parties in town.

The live show broadcast will begin at 6 am Indian Standard Time, on Monday, 25 February, providing viewers with a uniquely fun and informative perspective on the Academy Awards. The live broadcast will also integrate IMDb information and proprietary, real-time trending data from IMDb and IMDbPro, comments and questions from users on Twitter, and pre-produced segments including interviews with 2019 Academy Award nominees including Richard E. Grant, Alfonso Cuarón and more.

“We are committed to providing entertainment fans with the most insightful and extensive coverage of leading entertainment industry events, and this year there is no better place to do it than from inside one of the most exclusive celebrity parties of the season,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.

“We are thrilled that IMDb Live will give users across the globe an inside view of the incredible Elton John AIDS Foundation event, while raising awareness for an important cause and providing all of the information and real-time updates fans crave on Hollywood’s biggest night.”

"We are delighted to have IMDb as a presenting sponsor at our most important fundraising event of the year,” said David Furnish, Chairman of EJAF.

“Their participation brings extra excitement to this fantastic evening and offers us an amazing opportunity to connect with a wider audience and share the important work that we do."

Hosted coverage during the IMDb Live broadcast will take place before, after, and during breaks in the Oscars telecast. IMDb does not broadcast the awards ceremony itself – while the program is in progress, the hosted conversation stops and IMDb delivers a “second screen” experience featuring videos, information and IMDb and IMDbPro trivia related to the Oscar nominees currently being celebrated.

Entertainment fans can tune in from anywhere to watch IMDb Live at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party via IMDb mobile apps or directly at IMDb (www.imdb.com). The IMDb Live show will also be simulcast on Twitter.

Twitter’s live stream of the broadcast will be available globally for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices. Tweets about the #Oscars will appear in a timeline along with the live video on Twitter, available at Twitter.com/IMDb or @IMDb.

