Oscars 2019: From nominees to performances — All you need to know about upcoming awards ceremony

The Academy Awards 2019 are arguably one of the biggest events for the international film community. Here's a guide to everything there is to know about the awards ceremony.

When

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, 24 February from 5 pm Pacific Time (PT), which is 6.30 am of 25 February when converted to Indian Standard Time (IST). The red carpet show begins 3 pm PT (4.30 am IST) featuring exclusive interviews with the nominees, presenters and performers. It can be live streamed on Twitter, according to the official website. Actress Laura Marano, journalist Louis Virtel along with Chris Connelly will host the pre-awards show.

Once again, the awards at taking place the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Where to watch

For Indian viewers, the awards will be broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star Movies Select HD. The live stream will be available on Hotstar. Star Movies will also showcase a repeat telecast at 8.30 pm.

Oscars 2019 host

Kevin Hart was initially announced as this year’s Oscar host only to withdraw days later when many took issue with his old homophobic tweets and the comedian initially “chose to pass on the apology.” Hart finally apologised as he resigned, leaving the Oscars host-less for only the fifth time in its 91-year history.

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Daniel Craig, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Brie Larson are among the many names announced as the presenters.

Nominees

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite are in the lead. With ten nominations, Roma tied with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a foreign language film. Cuaron has tied the record for the most personal nominations (four) for one single film, as he was nominated for Best Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography and Best Picture.

The Favourite, which also received 10 nominations, three of those were for the three lead actresses in the film. Whereas Olivia Colman received a Best Actress nomination, both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz scored Best Supporting Actress nominations.

A Star is Born and Vice, who are also in the running for Best Picture, follow with eight nominations each. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther has created a landmark as it scored the scored the first-ever Best Picture nomination for a superhero film.

Performances

The evening's acts will see a set by Queen along with Adam Lambert. Best Original Song nominees Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform their A Star Is Born track 'Shallow', Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, 'I’ll Fight' (RBG) will be performed by Jennifer Hudson, and 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' (Mary Poppins Returns) will be performed by Bette Midler.

