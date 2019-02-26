You are here:

Oscars 2019: Donald Trump slams Spike Lee for 'racist hit' in BlacKkKlansman director's speech

The Associated Press

Feb 26, 2019 09:26:02 IST

Washington: President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

Spike Lee at the 91st Academy Awards. Image via Twitter

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.

Lee won for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama BlacKkKlansman, sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother's mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

Said Lee: "Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

